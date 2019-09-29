NAVARRE — A motorcyclist was seriously injured Saturday night after colliding with a vehicle that apparently turned in front of him, lawmen say.

Jason Brown, 34, of Navarre, was heading west on U.S. Highway 98 at the intersection of Sunrise Drive when a 2008 Ford Explorer driven by 31-year-old Roger Triplett, also of Navarre, made a left turn into the same lane, according to a press release from the Florida Highway Patrol.

Brown's 2013 Suzuki R1000 struck the passenger-side rear fender of the Ford.

When a trooper arrived the Ford had been removed from the roadway but the Suzuki was still in the west bounds of U.S. 98.

Triplett told the trooper he didn't see Brown's motorcycle.

Three passengers in the Ford were uninjured.

No charges were listed on the report, and alcohol was not a factor.