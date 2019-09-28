I read Barb Bagby's letter to the editor, and I guess she did not think it would be fact-checked.

I read the Snopes.com article on Bill Clinton. Snopes found her premise of Bill Clinton being the first pardoned federal felon to ever serve as president of the U.S. as FALSE. Yes, that would be FALSE.

He did not dodge the draft. He was excused because he was in college. Then if she had read the whole Snopes article, he was reclassified. I guess she only read the part that she agreed with and decided to share the false information, bless her heart.

Bonnie Rincon, Crestview