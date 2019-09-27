Walton Middle School student Aaron Wilmoth learned he was selected as one of the top 300 Broadcom MASTERS.

Broadcom Math, Applied Science, Technology and Engineering for Rising Stars is a national competition focused on sixth-, seventh- and eighth-grade students.

Aaron’s project, “Squishy Robots: Testing Prosthetic Fingertip Gripping Strength,” was nominated at the regional and state science fair level for Broadcom MASTERS recognition.

For information about Broadcom MASTERS, visit www.broadcomfoundation.org.

---

Several Paxton School seventh-graders passed the cyber security certification exam: Julia Maloy, Kameryn Sunday, Clara Martin, Phillip Bearden, Kinley Alford, Trey Smith, Simon Nagy, Bradley Garrett, Ashton Hunt, Javion Goldsmith, Nyles Morgan, Eli Sconiers, Clete Moore, Alyssa Carson, Mason Cassidy, Braden Dell, Carson Leddon, Chloe Wyatt, Kayden Caruso, Lelan Watson, Stephen Phillips, Garrett Lowry and Trevor Varnum.

---

An anti-bullying message came from motivational speaker and actor Chris Hollyfield earlier this month to West DeFuniak Elementary School students.

Hollyfield, who founded 3D T.E.A.M., poke about his personal struggles as a 4-foot, 4-inch tall athlete on “WWE Smack Down.”

He also encouraged the students to show respect for one another as well as themselves.

---

Two area students have earned semifinalist status in the 2020 National Merit Scholarship Program.

Fort Walton Beach High School’s Bethany Jowers and South Walton High School’s Nadia Bock have both received the recognition.

---

Earlier this month, Doolittle Institute Program Director Lauren Bierman and John Williams, Air Force Research Laboratory chief of data officer, presented Edge Elementary School students with a lesson in science, technology, engineering and math through LEGO models.

Jil Watson’s second-graders received the lesson focused on the history of flight, presenting LEGO creations of birds, the Da Vinci flyer, the Wright flyer, a Saturn V rocket and a Boeing 787 Dreamliner.

After the presentation, the students looked forward to their homework: analyzing which wing positions on balsa airplanes would achieve the longest and farthest flight times.

The Doolittle Institute representatives intend to return to more classes with lessons in STEM.

