First Church presents Christian sermon series

MILTON —First Church Milton's Fifth Sunday celebration is scheduled. Sunday School classes will meet at 8:46 a.m. with worship at 10:01 a.m. Sept. 29 at 6830 Berryhill Road, Milton. The sermon for the morning is "Multiplication of Disciples," and the 5th message in our series Christian to the Core. Afterward, we invite you to enjoy dinner on the grounds. Visit firstchurchmilton.org for more information.

RECURRING

FIRST CHURCH MILTON: Traditional worship services are at 8:30 and 11 a.m. with a 9:30 a.m. fellowship, followed by classes for all ages at 9:45 a.m. at 6830 Berryhill Road, Milton. The sermons of Rev. Steve Warren are based on prayer and the foundation of the Bible, God’s Holy Word. First Church is a small congregation with a “big heart." For more information visit: firstchurchmilton.org.

BAGDAD UNITED METHODIST CHURCH: The Sept. 29 service at Bagdad UMC includes Holy Communion, and the message is "The Life That Really is Life." Contemporary worship is 8:30 a.m. Sundays in the fellowship hall, and a traditional service is 10 a.m. Sundays in the sanctuary at 4540 Forsyth St., Bagdad. The Rev. Robert Warren presents a well-studied, heartfelt message from the Holy Bible that gives inspiration to daily lives. 850-626-1948.

FIRST PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH OF MILTON: Worship services are 9 a.m. Sundays, followed by a coffee social at 10 a.m. and Sunday school at 10:30 a.m. at 5203 Elmira St., Milton. FPC Milton's Open Hearts Ministry, a Bible study group for adults with special needs, meets 6 p.m. Mondays.

DESTINY BIBLE CHURCH: Worship service is 10 a.m. Sundays. Wednesday’s Reflect, Share, Study is 7 p.m. at 4867 W. Spencer Field Road, Pace.

PLEASANT GROVE MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH: Events include 10 a.m. Sunday school, 11 a.m. worship service, 6 p.m. men’s and women’s studies and 7 p.m. worship service. Wednesday night Building Tomorrow’s Church meetings are at 7 p.m. The church is located at 11130 Highway 87 N., Milton.

MILTON FIRST ASSEMBLY OF GOD: Worship 10:30 a.m. Sundays and 7 p.m. Wednesdays at 6163 Dogwood Drive, Milton. The food pantry is open on the first and third Tuesday of each month 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. and the clothes closet is open the first Friday of each month from 9 to 10 a.m. in the gym unless otherwise specified. However, the clothes closet is closed in January. Details: 623-2854.

THE WAY, A UNITED METHODIST CONGREGATION: 10 a.m. Sunday worship; 5:30 p.m. Wednesday dinner and Bible study at 4701 School Lane, Pace.