JAY — In one week the community of Jay will celebrate the 30th anniversary of the celebrated Peanut Festival.

The festival will kick off at the Gabbert Farm, 3604 Pine Level Church Road in Jay, on Oct. 5 and will run until Oct. 6. It runs from 9 a.m to 6 p.m. each day.

According to Brenda Gabbert, owner and operator of the festival, Saturday's festivities will include a pig chase and music artists Felicia Johnson and Dare to Dream. Sunday will feature a church service at 9 a.m. officiated by Rev. Earl Greene with gospel music following all day and a pet dress up parade and contest at 2 p.m. During the weekend, Gabbert said, the festival will include rides for families including train, pony, horse, and inflatable ones. She said there will also be rock walls, bungee jumps and mechanical bull swing rides.

She said the famous antique tractor displays will be featured again as well as a 1930's farm museum, replica of a 1940 John Deere Implement Dealership, and grist mill. Visitors will also get to visit antique shops, pets animals and visit vendors.

"The Peanut Festival has something for everyone," Gabbert said. "We hope everyone will come and enjoy themselves."

Also featured in the festival will be the assortment of peanuts, which gives the festival its namesake. Gabbert said there will be boiled, fried, parched, and candied peanuts along with peanut brittle and the other foods offered at the festival.

"There will be green peanuts as well to take home," she said.

Gabbert said the admission, parking, contests and entertainment for the festival will all be free.