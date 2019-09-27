PENSACOLA — Animal Allies Florida will gather over 20 animal advocacy groups and county animal shelters at the Pensacola Interstate Fairgrounds today for the Fall in Love Mega Adoption Event.

Their goal is to find loving homes for at least 150 animals - cats, dogs, mini pigs and reptiles.

"Animal Allies Florida is an organization that deals with animals that have no advocates, no voice," said volunteer Chrystal Ellerd.

Founded in December 2010 by Sharon Berg, Animal Allies Florida goes a step further. They will care for any type of animal in any condition. If they do not have the expertise in a certain type of animal, they will find someone who does and they work closely with local veterinarians.

Animal Allies Florida is an all-volunteer non-profit organization whose mission is to reduce the numbers of animals euthanized in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties due to overpopulation and abandonment. According to their website, they do this through spay/neuter, trap/neuter/return (TNR), animal welfare education, and adoption. Lowering the euthanasia rate is what all these volunteer non-profit groups have in common.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the fairgrounds, 6655 Mobile Highway in Pensacola. The event is free.

It is a family-friendly event with door prizes, raffles and a lot of educational material on what these advocacy groups do and their missions, according to Mary Nolan, another volunteer with Animal Allies Florida.

Two Milton-based animal organizations, A HOPE and the Santa Rosa County Animal Services, will work together to take seven dogs from animal services to the mega adoption.

"We would encourage anyone and everyone to (go to) the mega adoption," said Brad Baker, emergency management director for Santa Rosa County. "Adopting from a shelter helps the animal, the shelter (overcrowding) and it helps the community."

"A HOPE is proud to work with Santa Rosa County Animal Services to get the seven dogs adopted. These mega adoption events are always family-oriented fun," added Paige Cary, vice president of A HOPE. "People are always amazed at the variety and amounts of adoptable pets they see there."