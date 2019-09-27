MILTON — Ace's Fillin Station Restaurant at 6583 Caroline St, has been closed due to an early morning fire on Friday Sept. 27.

As employees arrived for work, they could smell and see traces of smoke coming from the main dinning area according to Fire Chief John E. Reble of the City of Milton Fire department. The employees evacuated the building and called the fire department.

"We received a call at 6:10 a.m. for a commercial structural fire," Reble said.

Reble said firefighters went into the attic and found the source. The cause was electrical wiring that shorted out due to wear and tear. That started the insulation to start smoldering causing the smoke and damage.

The firefighters moved seating booths laid salvage covers on the floor and began tearing the ceiling panels down and found hot spots, Reble said. They extinguished the threat and departed the scene at 7:20 a.m.

"We spent a good while trying to locate the source," said Reble. Once located the threat was extinguished quickly.

One was hurt during the incident.

Reble said the structure is sound but he estimated the damage to the ceiling and flooring to be $25,000.

The Skyline and NAS Whiting Field fire stations also responded to the call.