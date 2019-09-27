PACE — The newest Dollar General store is scheduled to have its grand opening at 8 a.m. Sept. 28 near Pace.

The store, located at 9050 Chumuckla Highway, will have free prizes, special deals and the first 50 adult shoppers will receive a $10 Dollar General gift card. Additionally, the first 200 shoppers receive a Dollar General tote bag with complimentary items, samples and coupons.

The store is located about eight miles north of Pace, near the intersection of Chumuckla Highway and Salter Road.

Manager Sarah Long said the store has been open to customers since Sept. 16 as part of a soft opening.

Long said the company typically opens their new stores in this fashion.

"It give us about a week to work out any problems and lets both employees and customers get a feel for the store," Long said. "We haven't had any problems, just little bumps in the road that have been corrected."

Long described the new store as a hybrid, meaning it does not carry everything a normal Dollar General store would, such as fresh produce.

Long has worked for the company for 17 months, most of that time at the Dollar General in Century. She was promoted to manager and attended training in Atmore, Alabama, and assigned to the new store.

"I love helping people," Long said. "I am so proud of this store. I hope the customers are too."