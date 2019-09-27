Michael Wayne Jones Jr., the Central Florida man who was found with the body of his wife Casei Jones in the back of a van and led authorities to the bodies of her four children, beat her to death with a baseball bat, according to an arrest affidavit.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office affidavit for Michael Wayne Jones Jr., 38, states that while interviewing with investigators after his Sept. 15 arrest in Georgia following a car accident, Jones admitted that he and wife Casei Jones got into an argument in their Summerfield home on July 10 that led to her death.

The affidavit said that Jones Jr. told investigators Casei Jones grabbed a baseball bat during the argument and that he took the bat from her and then beat her to death with it, according to Fox 35.

Jones Jr. was transported back to Florida on Sept. 18 after his arrest in Georgia, during which authorities found the body of Casei Jones in the back of his van, which had been involved in a traffic accident. He then led authorities to another county in Georgia where he said he had disposed of the bodies of her four children.

Cameron Bowers, 10, Preston Bowers, 5, Mercalli Jones, 2 and Aiyana Jones, 1, were all identified after autopsies were performed in Savannah, Georgia. Jones Jr. is the father of the two youngest.

Jones Jr. has been charged with second-degree murder in Casei Jones death, but not yet charged with the deaths of the children.

Investigators believe he killed all five victims in Marion County at their Summerfield home located at 14680 SE 86th Terrace. Detectives believe he stored the bodies at his home and in his van for several weeks before transporting them to Georgia.

The arrest came after family members contacted the Marion County Sheriff’s Office with concern that they had not heard from Casei Jones in six weeks and feared for their safety.

Jones Jr. remains held without bail and has an Oct. 22 court date for his arraignment.