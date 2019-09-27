MILTON — The Santa Rosa Art Association will host a watercolor class featuring guest artist Irmi Presutto.

The class is scheduled for 9 a.m. Sept. 28 in Building 4900 at Pensacola State College, 5988 U.S. Highway 90 in Milton.

Materials needed for the class are:

•11-inch by 14-inch watercolor paper, 140-pound minimum thickness.

•pencil, not too soft or too hard.

•eraser.

•watercolor or acrylic basic color set.

•brushes — 3/8-inch angular shader; 1/4-inch angular shader; round tip brush No. 2; round tip brush No. 1 or 0 (liner). [All brush sizes are approximate. Just have two flat, angular brushes, one smaller, one larger; and two round tip brushes, one smaller, one larger.]

•container for water and a rag to dry or clean the brushes.

More about the artist

Presutto, originally from Munich, Germany, has lived in Milton since 1998. She is a board member of Quayside Art Gallery and has chaired Quayside's annual First City Art Show for the last two years.

Her artwork has been sold all over the world, including Germany, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Australia and the United States.

Presutto’s love for art was sparked as a young teenager by pink floral wallpaper, which led her to become a professional department store decorator. She learned about art and the great painters and masters of past centuries as an apprentice in Munich.

Presutto works mostly with acrylics but plays with all water media here and there. Animals, especially sea turtles, and still life are here favorite subject matters, to which she adds her whimsical signature touch.

Presutto’s artwork is displayed at www.freelyexpressed.com and at Quayside Art Gallery in downtown Pensacola.

The SRAA meets the fourth Saturday of the month September through April. Dues are $30 per person. Guests pay $10 each per session. Contact Jean, 850-313-3568, and leave a message for more information.