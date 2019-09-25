MILTON — Milton couple Gloria and Edmond Lancaster gained public attention when it was reported that they were involved in an incident at an Iberville Parish truck stop.

According to Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office, a 600-pound camel sat on Gloria after the couple entered the animal's cage to retrieve their dog. To get the animal off her, it was reported that she bit the animal's testicles.

"After the camel stood up, his wife was able to grab their small dog and get back outside of the fenced in barbed wire fence," an affidavit said.

Gloria Lancaster suffered injuries to her abdomen, neck, shoulder and head and was transported to an Iberville hospital for treatment. A veterinarian had checked the animal and prescribed antibiotics as a precaution.

Police said the couple were feeding their dog next to the cage of Caspar the camel, a tourist attraction at the truck stop. IPSO said the couple's dog was unleashed when it went under the cage and they followed to retrieve the dog, which the couple said is deaf.

According to the couple's affidavit, the couple told deputies the camel, "attacked the dog without provocation," biting the animal and tossing him and also bit Edmond on the left arm. According to the affidavit, the Lancasters said the camel was the aggressor in the incident.

IPSO, however, said the camel had not caused any harm to Edmond Lancaster and his injury was consistent with crawling under the fence. According to the police, security footage from the truck stop showed that the statements given by the couple did not match the footage from the cameras. The police report indicated dog treats were found inside the camel's habitat, which is surrounded by keep out signs.

"As a result of the investigation and evidence collected at the scene, as well as video footage of the incident, it was determined that the camel was not the aggressor in this incident and that (the Lancasters) were the aggressors initiating contact with the camel," the affidavit said. "Through tossing the dog treats inside the camel's pen and allowing their deaf dog to roam free without a leash on him, leading to the deaf dog to enter the camel's pen, causing (the Lancasters) to follow invading the Camel's personal space."

The couple was cited for misdemeanors for violating dog leash laws and trespassing. They are both set to appear in court on November 21, according to the Police Report.

The Lancasters did not reply to a request for comment from the Santa Rosa Press Gazette.