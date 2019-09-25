CRESTVIEW — A Crestview woman was transported to the hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a car early Wednesday morning.

Ashley Richards, 30, appeared to be walking across Okaloosa Lane at 1:36 a.m. when she was struck by a car. The driver of the car continued down the road after hitting Richards.

Richards sustained critical injuries and was taken to Fort Walton Beach Medical Center for treatment.

Information on the car and driver is currently unknown. The driver is charged with leaving the scene of a crash with serious bodily injuries.

Anyone with information regarding the unknown vehicle or driver is urged to contact the Florida Highway Patrol at 850.484.5000 or *FHP (*347), or the nearest law enforcement agency.