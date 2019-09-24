Two Milton women were involved in a traffic crash Monday. One was seriously injured.

SANTA ROSA COUNTY — A Milton woman was seriously injured Monday in a traffic crash.

According to a press release from the Florida Highway Patrol, Danielle Carter, who is 18, was attempting to turn left from Paddle Wheel Drive onto U.S. Highway 90. She was driving a KIA.

At the same time, Angela Brewer, 44, also of Milton, was driving a dump truck on U.S. 90 in the same direction.

Carter then pulled out in front of Brewer and was hit, the release said.

Carter was transported to Sacred Heart with serious injuries. Brewer was unharmed.

FHP reports that no alcohol was involved.