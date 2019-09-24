ARIES (March 21-April 19): Don't overreact or be oversensitive. A loved one may be working behind the scenes to enrich your joint bank account and therefore could be preoccupied and seem distant. Don't take matters into your own hands.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): People in general may seem less generous and carefree under these celestial skies. You might be at your charming best, but realize that won't persuade anyone to act against their better judgement.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): You might be insightful, but you must admit that others can have worthwhile ideas, too. Someone may overestimate their abilities or exaggerate their competency but may be wise about human nature.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Attempt to maintain control of your emotions, as it may be easy to get carried away right now and miss an important beat. Avoid making promises or signing agreements; they may be hard to keep.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Slights are in the eye of the beholder. Keep your emotions in check and don't become preoccupied by a minor romantic misunderstanding. To make more money you must be passionate about success.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Your social skills could be challenged today, as the world contains a hint of insincerity, and trust may elude you. Following the lead of hardworking buddies and being as practical as possible is the best road to take.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Develop thick skin and more will roll off your back. Don't equate a lack of attention with a lack of loyalty. Avoid misunderstandings with loved ones by being accommodating when there is an unanticipated change of plans.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Awkward situations can make the workplace atmosphere slightly uncomfortable. Some practical changes may be necessary for the sake of productivity, but be sensitive to others' feelings and remember that change can be more difficult for some.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): It might be difficult to put your trust in some people because you know they might change their minds. Take a step back when money is on the table and avoid making major purchases or investments.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): When pressured to change your plans or tactics, it's wise to examine every angle, especially where money and business are concerned. Some people might be championing their own agendas.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Someone's words might ring false. It might be the mood you are in or your perceptions that are at fault, rather than deliberate deception. Wait a few more days before you make a promise or pledge.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): This isn't the time to rely upon someone's promises or verbal guarantees. It is smarter to ignore a request for money and to steer clear of major purchases than to give in to the whim of the moment.

IF SEPTEMBER 24 IS YOUR BIRTHDAY: Anything from a daily walk to interval training might be just what you need to deal with an abundance of energy as the next three to four weeks roll by. Your business sense, however, is at a low point, so shelve decisions that could affect your savings account or monthly bills. Late October and early November might be a delightful time to go on a romantic vacation or to attend a retreat where you can become inspired by a spiritual teacher. You might become more ambitious for material wealth in November but would be wise to keep your savings tucked away until early February, when putting your moneymaking and business ideas into action will be more successful. New friends could encourage you to reach for the stars in March, when you may be inspired to organize your personal space, get rid of old stuff you don't need and create a more efficient daily routine. Work hard in April to gain the experience or credentials needed to upgrade your career.