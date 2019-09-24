PACE — Looking for something sweet but cannot decide what will sooth your craving? Dunkin' & Baskin-Robbins may have a solution for you.

The two established brands have combined to create a single store called Dunkin' & Baskin-Robbins with their first location in this new format opening later this month in Pace, according to their marketing firm.

The grand opening is on Sept. 26 at the Pace Pointe Shopping Center, located at 4804 Highway 90. The celebration starts at 5 a.m. and runs until 10 p.m. The first 100 customers will receive free coffee for a year.

Activities go on throughout the day with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 10 a.m. followed by kids' donut decorating from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.

Medium iced or hot coffees will be 99 cents all day as well as $1.50 scoops of ice cream. Customers can also try free samples of featured Pumpkin Signature Iced Latte and Nitro Cold Brew. Cuppy the Dunkin' mascot will be available for pictures with attendees.

The Pace Dunkin' & Baskin-Robbins store is the first "Next Generation" store to open. It features the company's new modern design and in-store innovations that include a cold beverage tap system. The new Dunkin’ is also a DD Green Achievement restaurant, which is designed to save 25% more energy compared to standard Dunkin’ restaurants, according to their press release.

Dunkin' & Baskin-Robbins will hire approximately 25 employees for the 2,108 square-foot space. The store features a drive through and free Wi-Fi.

The franchisee is Purple Square Management led by President and CEO Vik Patel. They currently own and operate 70 Dunkin' locations in Florida and Alabama. Dunkin' & Baskin-Robbins will be open from 5 a.m. until 10 p.m. seven days a week.