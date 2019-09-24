You can never go back. I now know that to be true.

As a kid growing up in the ’60s I was immersed in the spy genre. Movies and TV were awash in James Bond, “I Spy,” “Our Man Flint” and “The Spy Who Came In from the Cold” to name a few.

My parents wouldn’t let me watch a James Bond movie because they thought I might see a naked woman, but I was allowed to watch “The Man from U.N.C.L.E.,” a TV show starring Robert Vaughn and David McCallum.

I was enchanted by “The Man from U.N.C.L.E.” and tuned in every week to see what evil plot agents Napoleon Solo and Ilya Kuryakin would foil. It was such an intriguing concept – that just beyond our ordinary, everyday, humdrum world lay a secret menace of characters bent on world destruction as part of the THRUSH agenda.

They had such cool technology! Precursors to today’s mobile phones that looked like skinny ballpoint pens. Knockout gas that somehow never knocked out the person using it. A secret base hidden behind a dry cleaning business’s wall.

But coolest of all were the guns. U.N.C.L.E. agents carried pistols that could, with the addition of a sight, shoulder stock and barrel extender, be transformed into a rifle.

Toy versions of these guns were sold and I got one for Christmas. It became my most prized possession. I even took the pistol to school one day. Can you imagine how that would be treated today?

So it was with a great deal of excitement that I came across a box set of the 3½ seasons of “The Man from U.N.C.L.E.” and decided to plunk down my $49.95 to relive one of the greatest shows of my childhood.

The box arrived and it was impressive – a shiny, silver container embossed with the U.N.C.L.E. logo. It had a nice solidity to it, as if it were the most important package I would ever receive.

That night I sat down in front of the TV, slid the first DVD into the player and leaned back to relive this pleasurable moment from my childhood.

The show was the dumbest thing I’d ever seen.

Ridiculous plots, melodramatic dialogue, lousy special effects and cheesy, stupid resolutions.

I could not believe I had valued this show so much as a child.

I am forcing myself to watch them because I paid $50 for the box set, but I’ve learned a valuable lesson.

You can never go back.

