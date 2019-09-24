A Boaz man faces drug charges after leading Attalla police on a motorcycle and foot chase last Thursday, according to Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit Commander Randall Johnson.

Justin Scott Mansel, 38, is charged with drug trafficking, second-degree posessession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Attalla Police officer Matt Stokes attemped to stop a red motorcycle in the city limits Thursday, but the rider failed to stop, leading Stokes on a high-speed pursuit northbound on Interstate 59.

The driver, identified as Mansel, stopped on I-59 past the U.S. Highway 11 overpass and fled on foot. After a brief foot chase, Stokes took Mansel into custody.

Mansel had about 334 grams of suspected methamphetamine, $2,041 in U.S. currency, a quantity of marijuana, digital scales and a glass pipe, agent Stephen McGlathery said in a press release.

Mansel is being held in the Etowah County Jail without bond, because he was out on bond for drug trafficking when arrested Thursday.

This investigation's still ongoing and he could face additional state and federal charges related to the drugs and seized.

The Gadsden Police Department, Alabama National Guard Counterdrug Program and FBI Safe Streets Task Force also participated in the case.