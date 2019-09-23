Residents of a mobile home on Pecan Lane lost nearly everything in a Monday morning fire.

According to Scott Chestnut, chief of the Holt Volunteer Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched to the residence on Pecan Lane about 9:15 a.m.

Firefighters arrived to find a "fully-involved" blaze.

"There were some salvageable items in one of the back bedrooms, and some pictures they were able to salvage out of there, but it was a total loss," Chestnut said.

He added that the fire was spotted by crew members of a Lifeguard Ambulance from Santa Rosa County, who alerted a nearby resident and called it in.

No one was home when the fire started. Chestnut said that firefighters with the Holt Volunteer Fire Department were on scene by about 9:20 a.m. and had the flames extinguished by about 9:50 a.m.

Contributing agencies included the Crestview Fire Department, Baker Fire Department, Harold Volunteer Fire Department, Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office and Okaloosa County EMS.

The State Fire Marshal is conducting an investigation to determine what caused the fire, Chestnut said. He believed there was "nothing suspicious" about it.