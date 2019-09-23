Pew Research told us this year, they are better educated, better employed with better salaries and better housing among other things.

My two biggest investments were Claire Marie in 1997 and Sarah Grace in 1999. Like most proud papas whatever I could do for them, I happily did.

It gave me pure joy to care for my girls. Yes, I even did the messy jobs — feeding them, bathing them and changing dirty diapers. Woo wee!

What daddy doesn’t want the best for his children? Or to be the best for them?

When they were little, I would come home from work and immediately become a horsie or play with them on the jungle gym I assembled in the backyard. I wanted to make the most of our time together.

For each of their birthday parties, I dressed up in a black tuxedo with a red shirt and served as a butler to them and their friends, who all dressed up like princesses.

I’m sure they both appreciated my expertise when it came to driving lessons. Thanks to me, they learned to pull out into traffic — and step on the gas!

Then, I inherited two sons — Wade Ryan and Dalton Thomas — during my second marriage. I’ve tried to be a good role model of what a father should be and to help them out however and whenever I can.

We’ve had some fun times, too, throwing the football at the pool, sledding down a snowy hill on a boogie board and eating delicious food at the restaurants where they worked.

I can’t imagine how fast the next 20 will zoom by.

My millennial son (born between 1981 and 1996) and other Generation Z children (born between 1997 and 2012) all are well on their way to doing better than their parent’s Generation X. Knowing this gives me peace of mind.

At least, Pew Research told us this year, they are better educated, better employed with better salaries and better housing among other things.

Plus, this marks the first time the millennial generation outnumbers Baby Boomers with a population of 73 million.

We're hoping during this time in our life to become less like parents and more like friends. Hey, we’re not that old.

