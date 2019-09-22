The incident occurred at the intersection of Oak Lane and Meadow Road, according to a press release from the Florida Highway Patrol.

A tractor trailer clipped a school bus in Santa Rosa County on Thursday, but nobody was injured, authorities say.

The incident occurred at the intersection of Oak Lane and Meadow Road, according to a press release from the Florida Highway Patrol.

The bus was stopped for traffic facing south on Oak Lane just north of Meadow Road. A 2016 Peterbilt was driving north on Oak Lane at low speed when its trailer clipped the school bus.

Nobody was hurt and no charges were filed, according to the press release.