A few years ago, I came back to my hometown after being gone for decades. I was visiting some family members I dearly love, when they gently scolded me for having left my family there in search of other adventures.

Now, God offered me an opportunity to teach at a college that I had attended when I was 18 years old. It was a dream come true, and a chance to come back home, at least for a little while, to catch up with family and help with anything that I could.

After a few weeks here, one of the people who scolded me for leaving told me, “I can’t imagine that anyone who had the chance to leave here would actually come back.” I couldn’t be more thrilled to be back home, but I realized that I, along with many other people, say whatever is on my mind.

I’ve thought about this a lot lately, and I realize that if I’m going to say anything negative, it needs to be for a cause. If I speak harshly, it needs to be in the name of “good.”

I started doing this a few years ago, and I challenge you to begin this way of living today.

Say only positive things. Speak good words and good things will happen.

We attract the life we live, along with the type of people we’re around, with our actions and our words. Believe it or not, those actions and words come to life in the world that immediately surrounds us.

If good people hear you saying good things, they will be drawn to you. If negative people hear those bad words, they’ll come from miles away to fuel up on your anger.

God made our mouths to speak His glory, not to run others down.

When you talk, make sure it is God-approved language, and those words will help others, not tear them down.

Rick Stanfield is a syndicated columnist, motivational speaker and author. His latest book is “I Can and I Will.” For more information, visit his website at www.rickstanfield.com.