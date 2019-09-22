OLYMPIA FIELDS, Ill. – The No. 21-ranked University of Alabama men’s golf team carded a second consecutive score of 14-over par 294 and is in a tie for 12th overall after 36 holes of play at the Olympia Fields Country Club/Fighting Illini Invitational.

The Crimson Tide, one of 11 ranked teams among the 15-team field, owns a two-day total of 28-over par 588 and is even with Northwestern heading into Sunday’s final round. Baylor (564), ranked 20th in the nation, is the clubhouse leader and owns a one stroke lead over No. 3 Georgia Tech (565).

Davis Shore followed his opening round of 71 with another 1-over par 71 Saturday and is tied at 15th.

Frankie Capan III is in a tie for 31st overall with a 5-over 145 (70-75). Wilson Furr shot 3-over par 73 Saturday, seven shots better than the 80 he shot Friday. He is in 72nd. Thomas Ponder is in a tie for 67th after he carded a two-round total of 151 (76-75). Prescott Butler is in a tie for 73rd with a 154 (77-77). Simms Abney, who is competing unattached, is in a tie for 73rd with a 154 (78-76).