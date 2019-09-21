REVIVALS

Sweet Home United Methodist Church, 218 N. Sixth St., Gadsden, 6 p.m. nightly, Oct. 14-15, with the Rev. Robert Smith, St. Mark UMC, Centre, and Apostle Maurice K. Wright, United Christian Church, Gadsden; Michael Robertson, pastor

Hatcher Avenue Baptist Church, 1311 Hatcher Ave. SE, Jacksonville: 5 p.m. Oct. 13, 6:30 p.m. Oct. 14-16; Bro. Cecil Peasley preaching; the Rev. Michael Hosch, pastor

SINGINGS

Unity Baptist Church, Duck Springs community: 6 p.m. Sunday, special guests, The Bailey Family

Jones Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, 11441 Rocky Ford Road, Piedmont: 4 p.m. Sunday, Homecoming Singing and Supper; special singers, Children of the Promise

McEntyre Baptist Church, 13998 Greensport Road, Ashville: 11 a.m. Sept. 29; guest singers, The Singing Ambassadors; the Rev. Bobby Joe Winningham, pastor

MISCELLANEOUS

First Baptist Church, 1411 Meadowbrook Ave., East Gadsden: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Mission Program Annual Prayer Breakfast honoring Sis. Rose Sterling; guest speaker Sis. Hattie Casby, Montgomery; guest soloist Sis. Frankie Huff; the Rev. Henry Sterling, pastor

Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church, 113 Coosa St., Gadsden: 10:15 a.m. Sunday, 107th church anniversary; the Rev. Mario McDaniel, pastor

Coosa Valley Baptist Church, Alabama Highway 77, Rainbow City: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 28, Fall Fest, with hot dogs, popcorn, cotton candy, soft drinks, inflatables, games and more; John Richey, pastor

Wills Creek District Center, 1431 Chestnut St., Gadsden: 3:30 p.m. Sept. 29, the Women’s Auxiliary of Wills Creek District Association presents “The 66 Books of the Bible”; guest male choruses, 16th Street Baptist Church, Gadsden, and Mt. Zion Baptist Church, Turkeytown; Sis. Robbie Miller, MC; attire: shades of green, suits and dresses; Sis. Josie A. Thornton, Women’s Auxiliary President; the Rev. Larry Weathers, moderator

HarvestField Church, 4533 Rainbow Drive, Rainbow City: 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays, 12-week GriefShare cycle; for information or directions, call Director Mary Whorton at 256-442-9361.

United Christian N B Ministry, 134 E. Walnut St.: 3 p.m. Sunday, First Ladies Seasonal Tea Program; special guests, all first ladies; the Rev. Charles Kirkpatrick, pastor

Southside United Methodist Church, 2438 Cedar Bend Road, Southside: 4 p.m to 7 p.m. Oct. 5, silent auction and bake sale; proceeds go to missions in the community and beyond

Sweet Home United Methodist Church, 218 N. Sixth St., Gadsden: 11 a.m. Oct. 13, Friends and Family Sunday, Michael Robertson, pastor

The Tabernacle, 1301 S. 11th St.: 5 p.m. Mondays, Bro. Don Arnold, Thrive Class; 256-543-9317

West End Baptist Church, 312 Henderson St., Walnut Park, Gadsden: Accepting donations of gently-worn clothing, shoes, household items, small appliances and non-perishable food items for our Community Outreach; call 256-393-2727 for drop-off or pick-up

