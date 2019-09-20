MILTON — Upcoming community events, announcements and activities by local organizations are as follows:

Navarre Beach Coastal Cleanup

Keep Santa Rosa Beautiful will participate in the International Coastal Cleanup in Santa Rosa County 8 a.m. to noon Sept. 21 at Navarre Beach. Participants will meet at the pavilion east of the Navarre Beach Fishing Pier. Bring water and ware a hat, sunglasses and sunscreen. Visit www.srclean.org or www.oceanconservancy.org for more information. To schedule an alternate group date or location, call Santa Rosa Clean Community, 850-623 -1930; the Navarre coordinator at 939-6973; or email director@srclean.org.

Juana's Pagoda's events

Here are activities scheduled at Juana's Pagodas and Sailors Grill, 1451 Navarre Beach Causeway, Navarre.

•Nick Andrews performance, 4-8 p.m. Sept. 21, grill; Hippy Jim performance, 5-9 p.m. Sept. 21, deck, L.A.Strangers performance, 9:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. Sept. 21, pagoda.

•2nd Annual Open water swim, 10 a.m. Sept. 22 in the Santa Rosa Sound of the beach at Juana's. $40 registration includes breakfast and a souvenir towel. Proceeds benefit the Navarre High School swim team. Register at juanaspagodas.com/openwaterswim.htm. For details, contact David Walker, 850-393-5404.

•Joshua Tyrone performance, 3-7 p.m. Sept. 22, deck.

•7th annual Oktoberfest beer tasting of beers around the world, noon to 4 p.m. Oct. 5, at the pagodas. Adults age 21 and up only. It includes a souvenir glass, marine life and interactive exhibits, and benefits the Navarre Beach Marine Science Station.

•26th annual Charity chili Cook Off — set-up is at noon, and tasting is 2-4 p.m. Oct. 13 at the pagodas. It benefits Caring and Sharing of South Santa Rosa. Cost is a $10 donation at the door. It includes a volleyball tournament costs $10 per person) and raffle. Tournament registration is $10 and includes cook off entry. Chili contest entrants must bring precooked, warmed chili in a crockpot with a ladle, salsa and chips. Musician Stevie Hall will perform 3-7 p.m.

Call 850-939-1092 for more on Juana's events.

Santa Rosa Republican Women

The SRRW general luncheon meeting is 11 a.m. Sept. 24 at Bella Luna Italian Bistro. Speaker is Dan Schebler, Santa Rosa County Administrator. He will present information on the Oct. 8 Special Election Ballot including the 1 Cent Sales Tax, the Navarre Beach Special Fire District, and the Gulf Breeze referendums. Attendees are responsible for ordering and paying for their own lunch. To RSVP by the Sept. 21 deadline, contact Jodi Volmert at 850-207-9190 or Jodi.volmert@gmail.com. Guests are always welcome.

Trilogy Challenge disc golf tourney

The tourney is 10 a.m. Sept. 28 at the Pirates Cove Disc Golf Course on Pensacola State’s Milton campus. Registration is $40, and each player receives a player’s package with three regulation discs, a T-shirt and other goodies. The packages are valued at $60 to $70. To register and for other details, visit https://www.ecdgc.org/. Register by Sept. 14 to ensure a T-shirt in your size.

Master Gardener 'Mondays in the Gardens' series

Join Florida Master Gardener Pam Murphy for the free "Mondays in the Garden" series. The first presentation is 10-11 a.m. Sept. 30 in Room 4902, building 4900 at the Pensacola State College campus, 5988 U.S. Highway 90, Milton. Learn about butterfly migration, what plants butterflies rely on and how to create a butterfly friendly gardenNo registration is required. Contact Mary Salinas, mderrick@ufl.edu, for details or accommodations.

Republican Club meeting

The Republican Club of Santa Rosa County will meet 6 p.m. Oct. 1 at Bistro 98, 5248 Gulf Breeze Parkway, Gulf Breeze. Doors open at 5:30 for a "Dutch Treat" dinner, which is pay as you go. Featured speakers are Santa Rosa County Administrator Dan Shebler and Florida District 1 Rep. Mike Hill.

Free food giveaway

The King's Harvest and Cornerstone Christian Church will give away 65,000 pounds of food free of charge to Santa Rosa County residents. Registration (only one person per address) opens at 3 p.m. Oct. 2, with distribution starting at 5 p.m. at the church, 14047 Alabama St., Jay. Bring identification to register. Follow The King's Harvest Food Pantry on Facebook to stay updated on changes and other information.

Annual Health and Craft Fair

Holley Navarre Seniors Center’s annual Health and Craft Fair is 8 a.m. to noon Oct. 11 at 8476 Gordon Goodin Lane, Navarre. Free health services by Santa Rosa Medical Services includes, cholesterol screening, glucose monitoring, blood pressure, and more. Walgreens will have flu shots available. Many local medical services will provide health information. Vendors include handmade item crafters, and antiques, old coins, and holiday decoration sales people. Vendor spaces are still avilable for rent. Call the center 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. weekdays at 850-936-1644 or Virginia at 352-598-5535.

Charity golf tournament rescheduled

The third annual Weekend Food Program Charity Golf Tournament originally scheduled in August has been moved to October. The event is 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 25 at The Club at Hidden Creek, 3070 P.G.A. Blvd., Navarre. Funds raised are used to feed over 450 children each week of the Navarre school year. Contact Michelle Abrams, 229-938-1821, for details.

Tobacco cessation class

Tobacco Free Florida will have a Tools to Quit class 5-7 p.m. Nov. 29 and Dec. 13 at 5527 Stewart St., Milton. Preregistration is required. Call 398-6965 to reserve a spot. The class is free. For those 18 years old, if medically appropriate, the Florida Department of Health offers free nicotine replacement patches, lozenges and gum. It also offers free community, worksite and clinic groups.

Florida Friendly Landscaping Principles Class

Learn about the right timing and methods for fertilizing and weed control, proper irrigation, and other lawn practices from Mary Salinas, Santa Rosa County Extension Office. No pre-registration is required.

Milton: Classes are 10-11 a.m. second Fridays at the SRC Extension Office, 6263 Dogwood Drive, Milton.

Gulf Breeze: Classes are 1-2 p.m. third Fridays at the Gulf Breeze Library, 1060 Shoreline Drive.

Call 850-623-3868 or email maryd@santarosa.fl.gov for details.

RECURRING

MILITARY ORDER OF THE PURPLE HEART: Chapter 566 and Auxiliary Unit 566 meetings have a new location in Pensacola. The meetings are noon to 2 p.m. third Saturdays of the month at Moose Lodge No. 557, 8851 Lewis St., Pensacola.

ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS: 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday at Chuck's Cycles, 5764 Stewart St., Milton. Call 850-381-9411 or 850-626-6637 for details. Website: AA.org.

MILTON PIECEMAKERS QUILT GUILD: 9:15 a.m. second Mondays at the Milton library, 5541 Alabama St. Open to those interested in quilting and joining the guild. This is not a library-sponsored event. Call 382-3952 for details.

AZALEA GARDEN CLUB OF PACE: 12:30 to 3 p.m. second Mondays of the month from September to May at the Pace Fire Department conference room, 4773 Pace Patriot Blvd. Meet and greet at 12:30 p.m. and meeting at 1 p.m., with a variety of guest speakers each month. Guests are welcome. Contact Margie, 850-983-9601, or Debbie, 850-736-8629, for more information.

THE RED SHOE BOOK CLUB: 10 a.m. third Mondays, the club meets to discuss the books they're individually reading about the nation's First Ladies. Each person reads their own selected book then shares interesting facts. If you have any questions, contact Kathy Krafka at kkrafka@hotmail.com.

MILTON GARDEN CLUB: meets 9:30 -11:30 a.m. second Tuesdays, September through May at the Garden Club, 5256 Alabama St., Milton. Starts with meet and greet followed by 10 a.m. program. Meetings are free and open to the public and includes an educational program. 850-626-2003 or miltongardenclub@yahoo.com.

TAKE OFF POUNDS SENSIBLY: TOPS meets 10-11 a.m. Tuesdays at 4709 Keyser Lane, Pace. Weigh in 8:30-9:45 a.m. Details: 1-800-932-8677.

MILTON'S POET LAUREATE WORKSHOP: 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays at the Guy Thompson Community Center, 5629 Byrom St., Room 113. Milton poet laureate Marc Livanos hosts the poetry workshop for teenagers with probing weekly prompts on issues relevant to their daily lives.

CENTRAL SANTA ROSA REPUBLICAN CLUB: 5:30 p.m. meal and 6:30 p.m. meeting first Thursdays at Grover T’s Restaurant, Highway 90 in Pace. Visitors are welcome. Call 377-3976 between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. weekdays for more information.

SANTA ROSA REPUBLICAN EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE: meets every third Thursday of the month at Grover T's Restaurant, 5887 U.S. Highway 90 in Milton. Dnner at 5:30 p.m., meeting at 6:30 p.m.

ALZHEIMER'S/DEMENTIA CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 1 to 3 p.m. second Thursdays, at Guy Thompson Community Center, 5629 Byrom St. in Milton. Caregivers often struggle alone to care for a loved one who is changing physically and mentally from the person they initially knew. Come and meet others who are walking that path.

SANTA ROSA BEEKEEPERS ASSOCIATION: 6 p.m. potluck dinner, 7 p.m. meeting on the third Thursday at the Santa Rosa County Extension office, 6263 Dogwood Drive, Milton. Visitors are welcome. Details: Clarence Prater, president, 623-776-7018, or Sandy Ashby, vice president, 529-5770.

NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS: 7 p.m. Fridays through Sundays at Chuck's Cycles, 5764 Stewart St., Milton. Call 850-381-9411 or 850-626-6637 for details. Website: NA.org.

BEREAVEMENT SUPPORT: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. second and fourth Fridays at the Navarre Library, 8484 James M. Harvell Road. All materials are provided; there’s no charge to attend.

GULF COAST CALLIGRAPHY GUILD: meets second Saturdays of the month from 9 a.m. to noon. call 995-7056 for details and further information.

MILITARY ORDER OF PURPLE HEART MEETING: MOPH meets 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. third Saturdays at Ryan's Buffet, 4955 U.s. Highway 90, Pace (by Walmart). Contact Ann Smithson, 850-712-4745.

NAVARRE GARDEN CLUB: Declare your independence from yardwork! Buy bulbs and perennials. Plant once; they come back every year. NGC's Green Thumb Nursery has all kinds: cannas; amaryllis; agapanthus and more. Plants are locally grown, so will grow in your yard too. Support the club and beautify your yard. Details, Ginger, 396-5494.

FLORIDA TRAIL ASSOCIATION: The Western Gate chapter’s activities are free to participate in except as noted at www.meetup.com/ftawesterngate/.

HOLLEY NAVARRE SENIORS CENTER: Residents may join at age 50. The center is open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 8476 Gordon Goodin Lane, Navarre, across from the library. Annual dues are $40. Free and paid activities available. COA lunches are served Monday-Thursday at a volunteer donation of $2. Call 850-936-1644 for details.

CONTINUING EDUCATION: Need a few credits to earn your high school diploma? Santa Rosa Adult School offers adult high school completion through earned credits. Classes are evenings in Milton and Navarre. Tuition is $30 per term. Call 983-5710 for details.

DRUG ADDICTION HELP: Narconon states fentanyl overdoses are on the rise nationwide. Fentanyl is estimated to be 100 times more potent than morphine and 50 times stronger than heroin. Visit https://bit.ly/2EXGtLk for more on fentanyl abuse and how to help your loved one, or call 877-841-5509.