NAVARRE BEACH — Area residents are invited to join Keep Santa Rosa Beautiful members and others in cleaning up Navarre Beach.

The event is part of the International Coastal Cleanup in Santa Rosa County, scheduled from 8 a.m. to noon Sept. 21 at the beach. Participants will meet at the pavilion east of the Navarre Beach Fishing Pier.

Trash bags will be provided. Bring water and wear a hat, sunglasses and sunscreen.

"Trash doesn’t fall from the sky, it falls from human hands, and human hands have the power to stop it, said a representative from Keep Santa Rosa Beautiful. "You, your friends, family and colleagues can make a difference through this remarkable experience of international camaraderie on behalf of the world’s oceans. You can help stop plastics, cigarette butts, fishing gear and countless other items from choking our beaches, oceans, waterways and endangering marine life. Please join our effort to for Trash Free Seas."

For more information, visit www.srclean.org or www.oceanconservancy.org/, to schedule your group for an alternate date or location, call Santa Rosa Clean Community at 850-623-1930, or the Navarre coordinator at 939-6973. Or email director@srclean.org.