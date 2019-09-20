Last week I visited the USMMA at Kings Point, NY, during parents weekend, where three 2019 NHS grads are plebes, my grandson among them.

The regiment, (student body) put on an impressive parade. They looked splendid in their white uniforms and precision marching. The plebes who successfully endured a summer of rigorous indoctrination then took the formal oath becoming midshipmen.

The campus and entire program is very impressive. I would urge parents of teenagers to consider this outstanding college opportunity for their kids.

It's quite difficult to get in but well worth the effort. Contact Congressman Matt Gaetz's office for details.

Good luck,

John D. Voss, Niceville