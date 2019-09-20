NAVARRE BEACH — The 26th annual Chili Cook-off event is scheduled and will benefit Caring & Sharing of South Santa Rosa County. It includes a volleyball tournament.

“Last year the raffle, chili cook-off competition, and volleyball tournament raised over $3,000 to help kick-off the organizations fundraising for holiday distributions," said Ann Thompson, Caring & Sharing president. "Marie Rudzki and the folks at Juana’s are a dependable team allowing the annual fundraiser to take place where people can enjoy the beach, volleyball, chili and salsa while raising dollars to support those in need in our area."

The event starts with registration at 11 a.m. Oct. 13 at Juana's Pagoda and Sailor’s Grill on Navarre Beach. Set up is at noon, with tasting from 2-4 p.m.

Cost is a $10 donation per person at the door. Registration for the volleyball tournament and entrance to the chili cook-off is $10 per person as well.

Chili competitors must bring precooked, warmed chili in a crock pot, with ladle, and/or salsa. Categories include Fowl Chili, Double Burner, Bean There Farted That, Carnivore Amore, plus salsa.

"The funds raised will go towards canned food purchases for Caring and Sharing clients,” said Robyn Philips, Caring & Sharing public liaison. “To spice it up this year we’re adding to our celebrities assisting with chili tasting and 'Judges Choice' award. They are Bob Solarski, Channel 3 WEAR TV anchor; Dave Piech, Santa Rosa County Commissioner, Dist. 4; Robert Reyes, owner of Stripes Pub & Grill; and Demetrio Magana, Interfaith Ministries Thrift Shop.”

For more information on the cook-off, go to https://bit.ly/2lTDJIO.

How to get help

Caring & Sharing is a 100-percent volunteer organization. There are no paid employees. It aids families and the elderly in South Santa Rosa County over the holidays, at a point when, typically, more assistance is needed to make a rough period a little less stressful on families and caregivers.

Those in need of its services must register with the organization to receive assistance. Registration dates for 2019 are 2-4 p.m. Oct. 19 and 20 and 5-8 p.m. Oct. 21 at Liberty Church, 6006 Gulf Breeze Parkway, located next to Meredith Lumber on U.S. Highway 98 in Gulf Breeze.

Call 850-396-0321 for more about Caring & Sharing, or visit www.facebook.com/Caringandsharingsantarosacounty/.