MILTON – Residents of Santa Rosa County who love the flavors of Cosse’s Place on Stewart Street now have a new location to enjoy even more New Orleans-style food with the arrival of Cosse’s Corner Shack.

Mike Cosse, owner of the Cosse’s Place and Cosse’s on the Beach, said he decided to open the new restaurant to keep bring the community cuisine inspired by New Orleans.

“The previous operators (of the Corner Shack) were friends and they were getting out of it to do some things and I saw the opportunity and jumped on it,” Cosse said.

Cosse said the new restaurant offers an entirely different menu than his other businesses, featuring a breakfast menu including a unique breakfast burrito and a fan favorite biunique. For lunch he offers specialty sandwiches and burgers.

“We also offer a café ole and the big thing is tradition New Orleans snow balls,” he said.

Since opening, Cosse said the sales have exceeded his expectations, with an average of 80-100 customers a day.

Since he took over the restaurant he added more sand to the children’s play area and tables to make it a more family-oriented environment. He said he plans to stay open during parades and events in the community and also plans to hold community events of his own to enhance community engagement. Cosse said he has customers who come from Whiting Field and other counties to try the food at Cosse’s and he feels Milton is the right place to be.

“We are happy and excited to be here,” he said. “We are super excited about this corridor and this part of Milton. It seems like the growth is coming this way. Our fan base is huge here.”

Cosse’s son, Hunter, assists him in running the restaurants and the pair is looking forward to bringing the community together and providing great food.

“We are loving it,” Hunter said.