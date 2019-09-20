Besides electricity, there's really nothing we care more about or can least do without on a standard August day in Northwest Florida than air conditioning. Really, electricity takes first place only because you need it to power the air conditioner.

I must not have paid proper homage to Dr. Gorrie over the years, because since Hurricane Michael I seem to have been targeted by AC demons intent on sweating me to death – always after hours.

Back in 1851, Dr. John Gorrie of Apalachicola was granted the first U.S. patent for "mechanical refrigeration." It was 1902 before Willis Carrier was credited with inventing the first "modern" air-conditioning system and four more years passed before Frigidaire brought to market a system small enough for home use.

The day after that, I'm convinced, came the invention of the air conditioner repairman.

Short of the birth of my son and a few family milestones, I've never experienced the likes of the joy that encompassed me the first time my old AC died and, as I sat outside fanning myself with palm leaves, my head encased in an ice-filled towel, I spotted the air-conditioner repairman's truck pulling up.

Having the keys to the AC repair kits and AC installation tools is a powerful thing.

Most of the folks from Bay County east to Franklin County went without it immediately after Hurricane Michael but there was strength in numbers, comfort in the knowledge that we were not suffering alone.

But even that restoration of sweet relief was delayed at my house, as, something like 13 days after the storm, give or take, power started returning to my neighbors' homes. But not mine.

After a few days I finally short-circuited and Tweeted to Gulf Power some snarky comment about everyone but me having power on my street.

Speaking of power: Social media! Because within minutes my phone was ringing and the very kind Sandy Sims was reaching out.

"Caz, did you turn on the breaker for the power?" she asked.

"I checked all the breakers, in the house and the garage, and they're all good," I replied.

"No," she said, "the breaker on the outside of the house where the power feeds into the meter."

Well, I learned something new that day.

Since then, though, it's just been odd. The AC went out twice - after hours - for no discernible reason and the repairman fixed it though he wasn't 100 percent sure how. Then, in Atlanta for Memorial Day, the AC went out in my new car on our return trip with the outside temperature reading 100 degrees. It was so hot that even though we were in a convertible, it was less miserable to leave the top up than expose ourselves to the sun.

Recently I woke up at 4 a.m. sweating and immediately knew the AC was out. The thermostat said it was already 86 degrees inside. I checked the breaker this time and then gave up and called for help.

Shortly after 8 a.m., as I awaited the call-back from a repair business, my neighbor knocked on my door to ask if my AC was working. Was I sweating so bad they could sense it from across the street, I wondered?

He told me that even though his home had power, like mine, his AC also wasn't working. But he had already, somehow, diagnosed the problem as being a failing transformer, producing enough power to run our homes but not anything running off 220 volts. While I was pretty sure he was just making stuff up, I called the repairman off.

We returned from breakfast to a cooling house.

Here's the thing about walking out of the heat and humidity of Northwest Florida and into an air-conditioned room — that blast of cold air takes the sting out of sweaty heat just like a kiss from a beautiful woman takes the sting out of a black eye, it just didn't matter anymore, we were happy.

Until next time.