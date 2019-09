PENSACOLA — A free family-friendly event is schedule to help over 20 Milton animals, and 150 total pets find a home. Animal Allies Florida will host the Fall In Love Mega Adoption event to find loving homes for cats, dogs, mini pigs and reptiles. Over 20 local animal rescue organizations will attend.

The event is 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 28 at the Pensacola Fairgrounds, 6655 Mobile Highway, Pensacola.

Visit the AAF website, www.aaFlorida.org or its Facebook page, for more information.