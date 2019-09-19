ON STAGE

GADSDEN

RITZ THEATRE: 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Theatre of Gadsden presents “The Miracle Worker”; adults $17, seniors and military $15; theatreofgadsden.org

GUNTERSVILLE

THE WHOLE BACKSTAGE: 6:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 10 a.m. Saturday, auditions for “Godspell”; dancing auditions will take place only on Friday and Saturday; audition material is available at wholebackstage.com/godspell

IN CONCERT

GADSDEN

BLACKSTONE PUB: Thursday, Marc Womack; Friday, Robby and Marc; Saturday, Ryan Keef and Company

CHESTNUT STATION: Friday, Tuckahoe Travelers; Saturday, Sons of the Moon

WATER WALL: 6 p.m. Thursday, Third Thursday; Hubacher Brothers

RAINBOW CITY

LITTLE BRIDGE MARINA: Thursday, Ryan Keel; Friday, Motel Ice Machine

IN PRINT

GADSDEN

KING'S OLIVE OIL: 5 p.m. Sept. 26, King’s Olive Oil, 534 Broad St., Gadsden; author Christopher X. Shade, a native of Alabama, will hold a book signing and conversation about his novel “The Good Mother of Marseille”; Tena King, co-owner of King's Olive Oil, and Fran and Al Andrepont, founders of Fral’s and authors of “From Our Kitchen: Heart Healthy Recipes,” will take part in the panel discussion; free, but tickets required because of limited seating; RSVP at https://bit.ly/2ZvG6jk

ON SCREEN

GADSDEN

Premiere Cinemas 16

Thursday’s Schedule

“Ad Astra” (PG-13)

7 p.m., 9:55 p.m.

“Angel Has Fallen” (R)

12:30 p.m., 3:25 p.m., 6:20 p.m., 9:30 p.m.

“Dora and the Lost City of Gold” (PG)

1 p.m., 4:05 p.m., 6:50 p.m., 9:30 p.m.

“Downton Abbey” (PG)

7 p.m., 9:55 p.m.

“Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw” (PG-13)

2:55 p.m., 6:05 p.m., 9:20 p.m.

“47 Meters Down: Uncaged” (PG-13)

7:15 p.m., 9:40 p.m.

“Good Boys” (R)

1:55 p.m., 4:25 p.m.

“Hustlers” (R)

1 p.m., 4 p.m., 6:50 p.m., 9:40 p.m.

“It Chapter Two” (R)

12:30 p.m., 1 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 4:20 p.m., 5 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 8:15 p.m., 9 p.m.

“Overcomer” (PG)

12:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m., 9:30 p.m.

“Rambo: Last Blood” (R)

7:05 p.m., 9:35 p.m.

“Ready or Not” (R)

2:05 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 7:05 p.m., 9:35 p.m.

“Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark” (PG-13)

1:05 p.m., 3:55 p.m., 7 p.m., 9:40 p.m.

“Spider-Man: Far From Home: Extended Cut” (PG-13)

2:45 p.m., 6 p.m., 9:15 p.m.

“The Angry Birds Movie” (PG)

2:05 p.m., 4:40 p.m.

“The Goldfinch” (R)

12:45 p.m., 9:05 p.m.

“The Lion King” (PG)

12:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m., 9:30 p.m.

“The Peanut Butter Falcon” (PG-13)

2:05 p.m., 4:30 p.m.

“Toy Story 4” (G)

12:45 p.m., 3:20 p.m., 6:30 p.m., 9:15 p.m.

ON EXHIBIT

GADSDEN

MUSEUM OF ART: “Still Waters,” Chris Jordan; “Crossing Genres,” Evelyn L. Brannon; Gadsden Art Association Juried Show; “Moments in Love,” Derek Cracco

