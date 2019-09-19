The U.S. Navy has found that there will be only limited, and slight, environmental impacts to Naval Air Station Whiting Field and the surrounding area as it makes sweeping changes to its rotary-wing and tilt-rotor aircraft training. The Navy is replacing Whiting Field's current fleet of TH-57 training helicopters with a more modern helicopter. The change will bring an increased operational tempo to the facility.

MILTON — No environmental impact statement will be required as the U.S. Navy moves to modernize its helicopter and tilt-rotor aircraft training at Naval Air Station Whiting Field, according to a Thursday news release from Fleet Forces Command in Norfolk, Va.

The Navy recently completed an environmental assessment evaluating the potential environmental effects from the planned replacement of the current fleet of TH-57 Sea Ranger training helicopters with the Advanced Helicopter Training System at NAS Whiting Field. The Navy plans to bring 130 new helicopters to Whiting Field, the initial training stop for all Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard helicopter pilots.

The exact new helicopter coming to Whiting Field is not known. Bell Helicopters, Airbus and Leonardo Helicopters met an April 2 deadline for submitting bids for replacement helicopters. The Navy could award a contract for the 130 helicopters by late this year, and could begin taking delivery a few months later, replacing NAS Whiting Field’s entire Sea Ranger fleet by 2023.

Interestingly, because the Navy has not yet selected a Sea Ranger replacement, it used a “conservative representative surrogate helicopter, the Eurocopter UH-72 Lakota” for its draft environmental assessment, according to documents from the assessment. The UH-72 is a light utility helicopter used by the U.S. Army.

In addition to operating at Whiting Field, the new helicopters will use a number of outlying fields in the area that also are part of the Whiting Field complex for training operations.

The new helicopters are not the only changes coming to the training program. New flight simulators will be included and there will be a 22 percent increase in operational tempo, along with changes in operational tactics based on a new curriculum. Currently, the installation and its outlying airfields conduct approximately 1.5 million operations annually. Takeoffs and landings each count as separate operations.

The changes coming to NAS Whiting Field also will include construction of both temporary and permanent supporting facilities and an increase in personnel, according to information from the environmental assessment.

The Navy's final environmental assessment included consideration of public comment submitted in June and July, after the Navy released its draft environmental assessment.

"Based on the findings of the final EA (environmental assessment) and the public review of the draft EA, the Navy has determined that this action will have no significant impact on the quality of the human environment," the Fleet Forces Command's public affairs office noted in its news release. As a result of the Navy's determination, a "Finding of No Significant Impact" has been issued in connection with the fleet modernization plan, according to the news release.

There will, however, be some environmental impacts, albeit slight, associated with the changes. According to the draft environmental assessment, there will be some increase in noise, in part because of the increased operational tempo, in some areas near Whiting Field facilities. But noise levels would remain below a 75-decibel day-night average, close to the 65-decibel range of normal conversation, according to the assessment.

The draft environmental assessment noted little adverse impact on water resources, as construction activities will avoid wetlands and flood plains. Additionally, the Navy projects no significant adverse effects on vegetation or wildlife.

The final environmental assessment and Finding of No Significant Impact are available online at www.nepa.navy.mil/ahts or at any of the following public libraries: