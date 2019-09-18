KANSAS CITY, Mo. - For the second straight week a West Alabama player has earned D2Football.com national special teams player of the week.

Junior Tyler Butler of Marrero, Louisiana, picked up the honor for his role in the Tigers 47-14 win at Tusculum. The reserve tight end and special teams maven blocked two punts, both leading to touchdowns for West Alabama.

West Alabama punter Zach Gaines earned the award last week.

After Butler's first block, the Tigers scored on the next play on a 7-yard run by Derrick Underwood. His next block, in the third quarter, led to a 32-yard TD pass from Jack McDaniels to Tyriq Martin two plays later.