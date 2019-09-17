MIRAMAR BEACH — Transport yourself to a world of moonlight and magic this fall as Emerald Coast Theatre Company (ECTC) opens its seventh annual season on the Northwest Florida Gulf Coast with a magical production of one of the most beloved musicals on Broadway, “The Fantasticks.”

The performance runs Sept. 26 (opening night) through Oct. 5, and will be staged at ECTC’s performance space located at 560 Grand Boulevard (upstairs) in Grand Boulevard at Sandestin. The production runs at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday with 2 p.m. matinees on Sept. 29 and Oct. 6.

The original off-Broadway production of “The Fantasticks” opened on May 3, 1960, and ran for 42 years with 17,162 performances, making it the world's longest-running musical when it closed in 2002. With book and lyrics by Tom Jones, and music by Harvey Schmidt, “The Fantasticks” at its heart is breathtaking poetry whose purity and simplicity transcends cultural barriers.

ECTC producing artistic director Nathanael Fisher directs this funny and romantic musical about a boy, a girl and their two fathers, who try to keep them apart. The narrator, El Gallo, asks the audience to use their imagination and follow him into a world of moonlight and magic.

The ensemble cast that includes Adam Silorey (El Gallo) last seen on ECTC’s stage in “Around the World in 80 Days” and “Dancing Lessons;” Nick Trolian (Ben Huckabee) who appeared on ECTC’s stage as Greg in “Sylvia;” Bruce Collier (Henry Albertson) has appeared with ECTC in “Bakersfield Mist,” “A Wrinkle in Time,” “It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play” and “Around the World in 80 Days;” and Allen Walker (Mortimer) who last appeared with ECTC in “A Dickens Christmas,” “Art” and “The Spitfire Grill.” Making their ECTC debut are Jacob Clanton (Matt Hucklebee), Lauren Abel (Luisa Bellamy), Peter Lake (Bellomay) and London Bailey (mute).

“’The Fantasticks’ is like the fabric of our lives,” Fisher said. “The moments (good and challenging) are woven together to make a beautiful tapestry, a tapestry of beauty and strength.”

Tickets are $36 per person for adults; $34 for seniors (55 years old and up) and military and $30 for students (must show ID). Purchase tickets online at emeraldcoasttheatre.org or call 850-684-0323.