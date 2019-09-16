"Seeing the whole thing like that and seeing him walking out with that baby was an amazing feeling."

The Santa Rosa Sheriff's Office is holding a press conference Monday morning to share details about the rescue of a 3-year-old autistic boy on Sunday.

In the meantime, photos of the rescue are going viral on the internet.

One photo shows a deputy carrying the frightened child out of the woods, while the other depicts that deputy and his partner.

Spokesman Rich Aloy said he's not sure where the photos came from, though he thinks someone in the Sheriff's Office took them. The two deputies run the K9 team that performs search and rescues.

For Aloy, who was at 9-11, seeing the photo of "Deputy Lenzo" carrying the child out of the woods was surreal.

"Seeing the whole thing like that and seeing him walking out with that baby was an amazing feeling," he said.

We will update this story when more information becomes available.

