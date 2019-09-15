MILTON — The Santa Rosa County 4-H organization took its first ever step toward funding an education facility by becoming one of 15 finalists for grants from the IMPACT 100 Pensacola Bay Area.

IMPACT 100 has raised $1.166 million, which is the most money since it began in 2003. It plans to award all that money in $106,000 payments to 11 of the 15 nonprofits selected as finalists. The women’s philanthropic group is scheduled to make its decision Oct. 13 after hearing project presentations from the groups at the Hilton Pensacola Beach.

Santa Rosa County 4-H Agent Prudence Caskey said it has worked for five years to build a 3,600-square-foot pavilion at the Santa Rosa County Extension Office on Dogwood Drive in Milton. Plans call for a classroom and an outdoor area to hold livestock clinics.

“Santa Rosa County 4-H is thrilled (to be a finalist for an IMPACT 100 grant),” Caskey said. “Our goal is to complete construction on the 4-H Field Education Facility by October of 2020.”

The 4-H club lacks the ability to hold any classes because it does not have an outdoor facility.

After the 2019 grants are awarded in October, IMPACT 100 will have awarded $11.664 milllion and 109 grants to more than 72 nonprofits located in the two counties during the past 16 years.

Brigette Brooks, IMPACT 100 Pensacola Bay Area president, said all the projects should earn funding.

“All of our finalists are very worthy and deserving, and have amazing projects with the potential to transform our community in significant ways,” Brooks said. “This year, as in years past, IMPACT 100 members will have to make the tough choice for 11 grants recipients, from the 15 finalists, which is always a challenging task.”

The women have chosen finalists in five categories. They include:

ARTS & CULTURE

• EHS Band Boosters Association Inc.

Project: EHS band equipment upgrades for young gifted students

• First City Arts Alliance Inc.

Project: creating space for educating and inspiring youth

• Pensacola Little Theatre Inc.

Project: On the Fly at Pensacola Little Theatre

EDUCATION

• Santa Rosa County 4-H Association Inc.

Project: 4-H field education facility

• The Global Corner Inc.

Project: The Global Corner 2.0 – Expanding Horizons in Our Community

• The Secret Place Home Inc.

Project: The Therapeutic Impact Classroom

ENVIRONMENT, RECREATION & PRESERVATION

• Children’s Home Society of Florida Inc.

Project: Keeping Families on the Right Track

• Splash Cats Inc.

Project: Just Keep Swimming

• Tennis-4-Everyone Inc.

Project: Oakcrest Elementary/Ebonwood 10 and under tennis courts

FAMILY

• Baptist Health Care Foundation Inc.

Project: Life-Saving Skills for Families: Hitting the Streets to Keep the Beat Alive

• Pensacola Habitat for Humanity Inc.

Project: Building Homes, Communities, and Hope, One Family at a Time: Tools for Construction Site

• Young Men’s Christian Association of Northwest Florida Inc.

Project: The Wheels on the Bus

HEALTH & WELLNESS

• Healing Paws for Warriors Inc.

Project: Save a Veteran/Rescue a Dog

• Health and Hope Clinic Inc.

Project: How to Save a Life

• Manna Food Bank Inc.

Project: Generating Hope to End Hunger