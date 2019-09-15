ROCKFORD — Complaints about illegal drug sales on the city’s southeast side resulted in a string of charges filed against a Rockford man.

Deputies executed a search warrant Friday at a home in the 1200 block of 16th Avenue and recovered marijuana, crack cocaine and ammunition, Winnebago County sheriff’s police said.

Deputies also found evidence that the house was being used for the promotion of prostitution.

James E. Ford, 44, is charged with trafficking in persons for forced labor or services, promoting prostitution, unlawful use of weapons by a felon, possession with intent to deliver 30-500 grams of cannabis, possession of a controlled substance and resisting a peace officer.

Ford was lodged in the Winnebago County Jail.