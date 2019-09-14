Suds n Cinema, located in Fort Walton Beach, plans to screen a documentary Sunday that highlights the destruction of Hurricane Michael.

Produced and directed by Carrie Hunter and Austin Hermann, Blue Tarps is a 55-minute film that begins about six months after the storm steamrolled the eastern Florida Panhandle. It will be streamed for free Sunday at 1 p.m. at Suds n Cinema.

"It's really a cautionary tale about what can happen to a community when a massive storm like this happens and there's not enough resources to be able to handle the damages," Hunter said.

Currently living in Atlanta, Hunter added that she and Hermann — both from Pensacola — are no strangers to the dangers of hurricanes.

While working on a different film earlier this year, they passed through areas that were hit hard last October. What they saw shocked them.

"It still looked like the storm had hit yesterday," said Hunter, who added that the destruction made them decide to switch gears. "We kept running into people ... that kept saying that they'd been forgotten and that nobody was listening to what was going on. ... We thought maybe we could help give them a voice."

In addition to free admission Sunday, guests will also be able to donate to Innovative Charities, a Marianna group showcased in the film. Hunter said that 100% of the money will be used to help rebuild victims' homes.

"(For) people who were (financially) already on the edge, (the storm) just pushed them off a cliff," said Hunter, who added that they are encouraging cash donations.

Hunter plans for their movie to eventually be released on a streaming platform. For more information, follow the group's Facebook at "Blue Tarps:This is Over Six Months After Hurricane Michael Documentary."