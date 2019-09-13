PENSACOLA — The University of West Florida Small Business Development Center will host a workshop on internet Marketing.

The event is 6:30-9 p.m. Sept. 19 at Synovus, 125 W. Romana St., Pensacola. It will be held in the fourth floor training room.

“Success with Internet Marketing” will be taught by Carson Wilber, Wilber Tech LLC. Wilber has worked across the Emerald Coast doing everything from software design, web management, robotics and A.I. research. He is also an ambassador for the UWF Center for Cybersecurity.

The three-part workshop includes an internet marketing crash course; a deep dive into social media; and a brief question and answer session at the end. The social media part will also focus on SEO (Search Engine Optimization) and the importance of analytics.

Preregistration is required at www.sbdc.uwf.edu. Click on “Training & Events,” Location, 32502. Cost is $45 per person. Former SBM participants may call (850) 474-2528 to register for no fee.