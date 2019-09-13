MILTON — Pace driver Mike Lane inched closer to contending for the Durrence Lane Street Stock National Points title as he recorded his fifth consecutive win of the season last Saturday at Southern Raceway.

Lane, who is five points shy of maxing out at 700 national points, according to current standings, is now looking to secure as many wins as possible.

The Pace driver has 12 street stock wins to his credit, and if more than one driver reaches the maximum number of points, then they go to number of wins in a season as the deciding factor.

Finishing second to Lane was Jeremy Eaton, from Hattiesburg, Mississippi, who is fifth in the national standings. Rounding out the top five were Curtis Faircloth, John Bryant, and Joseph Nicholson.

The Pure Stock feature was all Huck Gibson. He took the checkered flag to claim the $1,500 first place prize and his third consecutive win at the three-eighths mile dirt oval. He won not only the big prize, but also the eight-car Dash for Cash and his third consecutive heat win.

The action behind the Milton driver included five cautions, including one red flag for a crash on the front stretch involving Tim Hendrix and Bobby Hayes.

In the top five were Adam Ellison in second, followed by Jason McDaniel, Bailey Ellison and Wyatt Parker.

After the fireworks show there were some fireworks on the track in the vintage feature coming to the checkered flag.

Chris Bayhi was leading the race when he attempted to hold off a challenge from Hunter Ward on the high side. Bayhi drifted high coming off turn four and continued that arch to keep Ward behind him.

Ward hit the wall, as did Bubba Fletcher, who crashed after crossing the finish line.

Bayhi took the checkered flag, but was disqualified following post-race inspection.

The official top five were Chris Brown in first followed by Fletcher, Ward, Robin Christensen, and Don Hall.

In the Modified, Ryan Fowler held off a hard challenge from Tyler Allen in a caution-free 15-lap race.

Allen was close in the first eight to nine laps, but it appeared his Hoosier tires started losing grip. Rounding out the top five were Justin Galbreath, Eli Williams, and Joseph Phillips.

This Saturday, Southern Raceway, located at 9359 Nichols Lake Road, will host a regular night of racing involving the pure stock, street stock, vintage, stinger, and late model divisions. Gates open at 4 p.m. and laps start at 6 p.m. Visit www.southernraceway.com for details.