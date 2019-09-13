According to Florida law, berry pickers must have an approved permit from the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services before harvesting saw palmetto berries in Florida.

EGLIN AFB — Three people were arrested Friday morning for allegedly illegally harvesting saw palmetto berries on Eglin Air Force Base property, officials said.

According to Bekah Nelson at the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the arrests were made as part of a detail that FWC has been working since yesterday.

"This is something that also happens in South Florida, but individuals that are attempting to harvest saw palmetto berries, and I believe that's a misdemeanor to do so, you have to be permitted," Nelson said.

According to Florida law, berry pickers must have an approved permit from the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services before harvesting saw palmetto berries.

The agencies that assisted during Friday morning's arrests included Eglin range patrol and the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Nelson said.

The three individuals were arrested by FWC and taken to the Okaloosa County Jail. However, Nelson said she didn't know all of the charges at this time, but that there would be several.

Extract from saw palmetto berries has been used by companies to treat prostate issues, according to various online resources.

This article will be updated with more information as it becomes available.