Weather forecasters believe the disturbance, dubbed Invest 95L, could become a depression or a storm later today or on Friday.

Storm advisories may commence later today or tomorrow as a vigorous tropical disturbance bears down on the Bahamas and the Florida peninsula, forecasters say.

In its 1 p.m. CDT statement the National Hurricane Center said the disturbance shows signs of becoming a storm, based on satellite and surface reports. Barometric pressures are low in the area and conditions are conducive for strengthening, the statement indicated.

The disturbance was moving toward the northwest at 5 to 10 mph and appeared to be headed toward the Bahamas and the Florida peninsula.

Forecasters advised people in the central and northwestern Bahamas as well as Florida to keep an eye on the system.

It was expected to bring heavy rainfall and gusty winds to the Bahamas through Friday, including areas affected by Hurricane Dorian.

An Air Force plane is scheduled to investigate the disturbance today.

The chances of development are 70 percent through 48 hours and 80 percent through five days.