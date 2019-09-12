Dear Editor,

As a result of the hurricane and tornadoes, there are many dead trees in the county which pose a severe threat to individuals and the homes of residents. Have commissioners, the keepers of the safety of its residents, considered taxing residents and owners of rental and vacant property whose dead trees are a danger to others.

The resulting money could then be used to take down these dangerous trees that are a fuel source and can cause structural damage and personal injury.

The question is what options are available to have these trees removed?

We are full time residents in Mr. McCroan's district. Is it possible for the county to remove dangerous dead trees and add the cost to the responsible owner's tax bill?

Respectfully

Thomas Knoche

Port St. Joe