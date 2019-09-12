Merriam Cherry Street Elementary School, home of the Cheetahs, is a Title I school nestled in the heart of The Cove. We are the only Title I elementary school in Bay District to be rated an "A" by the Florida Department of Education. We are also nationally recognized as a Model School by the International Center for Leadership in Education.

As the new principal, I have worked with my team to hire an amazing faculty and staff to serve our students, their families and our community. Speaking of students, we have had an influx of students this school year and are excited to welcome them and show them the Cheetah way. What is the Cheetah way? Keep reading to find out.

At Merriam Cherry Street Elementary, we pride ourselves on giving every student what they need, whether it be with academics, social and emotional needs, or food and clothing. We offer TAG (Talented and Gifted) programs in first through fifth grades and departmentalize in grades three, four and five to ensure every student is getting quality and meaningful instruction in every subject. We strongly believe (#MCSBelieves) that every child can learn and perform at a high level, and we promote high expectations for both academics and social skills.

The faculty and staff of MCS are the best in Bay County and have the tools and strategies to help all students learn and achieve at high levels. The cornerstone to our success is student engagement and making our school a safe, fun and amazing place for all students to learn.

Cheetah PRIDE (Prepared Respectful Independent Dependable Engaged) is what we live by at Merriam Cherry Street Elementary. Our PBIS (Positive Behavior Intervention and Supports) program ensures that there are rewards and consequences for both positive and negative behaviors. Our Cheetahs are rewarded with a monthly event called Super Cheetah Day as well as weekly incentives for students who exhibit leadership traits in our game room. Cheetahs who have perfect attendance each month are entered into a drawing and are rewarded with brand new bicycles. A special event, the community carnival, takes place in the spring each year where we open our doors to the community and provide games, food and entertainment.

Do you want your child to be involved in extracurriculars? Then look no further than M. Cherry Street Elementary because we offer a myriad of after school clubs and activities. Girls on the Run teaches girls in grades third through fifth social skills and prepares them to run a 5k. Book club meets weekly and dives into novels with meaningful conversation and lively discussion about great books. Our student council helps shape the school and prepares our Cheetahs to be active members of not only their education but their community as well.

Safety Patrol helps keep all Cheetahs safe and orderly and prepares our Cheetahs to be leaders in the community. Bible club meets weekly and is run by one of our fabulous community partners, First United Methodist Church. Do you have an ear for music? Then ukulele club is for you! At Merriam Cherry Street Elementary, we believe in educating the whole child and preparing students to be active participants in their education and community.

We would not be successful without the support of our families and community. Our PTO (Parent Teacher Organization) supports our school and pampers our fabulous teachers. They recently hosted skate night at Skaters Choice and had a record turn out. Don’t fret if you missed the first one, there will be more opportunities to “get your skate on” this school year.

Our community has rallied around Merriam Cherry Street Elementary and made us part of their village. From hosting Bible Club, to volunteering and feeding our families at school events, to clothing and feeding students during the school year, to spoiling our teachers and mentoring our Cheetahs, we are beyond blessed with family and community support.

It is with great pleasure that I serve the students and community of Merriam Cherry Street Elementary School as the principal. I wholeheartedly encourage our parents to be part of their child's education and invite you to browse our Facebook page, volunteer at our school and contact me at any time. I am very proud of the great things happening at MCS and I hope that you can share in this exciting educational journey with us.

Your Schools is provided weekly to The News Herald by administrators with Bay District Schools.