Leading tech experts and community leaders will meet to discuss how data ownership can empower society during a free event from 12-6 p.m. Oct. 5 at 13 Palafox Place in Pensacola.

Local artists convey the impact data ownership or lack there of has on our community. Be part of the growing culture and movement for data ownership.

Some of the biggest names in tech will speak and engage in panel discussions, executives from Fortune 500 companies, Forbes tech council members, an artificial intelligence consultant for the EU, Destin Mayor Gary Jarvis, and other local community leaders. Students from local high schools will be doing a panel as well, and students from Niceville High School will put on an art show to convey the idea of data ownership as many think of it as too complex.

A free barbecue buffet will be provided with enough food to feed a couple hundred people. Register at eventbrite.com.