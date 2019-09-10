In 1994, Gary Ray Bowles went on a murdering spree up and down the Interstate 95 corridor from Daytona Beach to suburban Maryland. The "I-95 Killer" became the 99th death row inmate to be executed in Florida since the death penalty was reinstated in 1976.

Gary Ray Bowles, the infamous "I-95 Killer," became the 99th inmate on Florida's death row to be executed.

Bowles, 57, murdered six men in 1994. He began his eight-month, 800-mile killing spree in Daytona Beach in March of that year and was captured days after killing his final victim in Jacksonville.

Special guests: Jacksonville homicide prosecutor Bernie de la Rionda, retired Daytona Beach police investigators Alison Sylvester and Tom Youngman, retired Savannah, Georgia, police captain John Best, true crime author Victoria Redstall and Lisa Bettini.

READ MORE: Daytona, Jacksonville serial killer Gary Ray Bowles executed

PHOTO GALLERY: Serial killer Gary Ray Bowles

On Sun Crime State, News-Journal crime writer Tony Holt takes a look at the latest crime news across Florida and takes a deep dive into some of the state's biggest crime stories of the past. Holt witnessed Bowles' Aug. 22 execution at Florida State Prison in Raiford and he describes that experience in this episode.

Subscribe to the Sun Crime State podcast through Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Spotify or through your favorite podcast app.

This story originally published to news-journalonline.com, and was shared to other Florida newspapers in the GateHouse Media network via the Florida Wire. The Florida Wire, which runs across digital, print and video platforms, curates and distributes Florida-focused stories. For more Florida stories, visit here, and to support local media throughout the state of Florida, consider subscribing to your local paper.