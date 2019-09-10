Bridgeway Center will host a SPARE Walk from 9-11 a.m. Sept. 13. The walk will begin at the Bridgeway Center Jack Burkett Administrative Building, 205 Shell Ave. in Fort Walton Beach, and walk to the Fort Walton Beach City Hall building where Bonnie Barlow, Bridgeway CEO, and Karen Abrahams, SPARE founder, will say a few words at the front steps of the City Hall building. SPARE stands for Suicide Prevention Awareness, Response and Education. SPARE is a coalition of mental health providers, suicide survivors, and concerned citizens seeking to eliminate suicide in our community.