All Times CDT
COLLEGE FOOTBALL SEC REPLAYS
5 a.m., Tennessee-Martin at Florida, (replay, ESPNU)
7:30 a.m., Arkansas at Ole Miss, (replay, ESPNU)
11 a.m., Charleston Southern at South Carolina, (replay, SEC)
1 p.m., Texas A&M at Clemson, (replay, ESPNU)
3:30 p.m., “Auburn Football Review,” (tape, FSSE)
7 p.m., LSU at Texas, (ESPNU)
FISHING
1 p.m., Alabama Bass Trail, (FSSE)
MLB BASEBALL
6 p.m., Atlanta at Philadelphia, (FSSE)
6 p.m., Atlanta at Philadelphia OR Washington at Minnesota (6:30 p.m.), (MLB)
9 p.m., Chicago Cubs at San Diego OR Pittsburgh at San Francisco, (MLB)
SOCCER
1:30 p.m., UEFA Euro 2020: England vs. Kosovo, Qualifying, (ESPN2)
7 p.m., International Friendly: U.S. vs. Uruguay, (FS1)
TENNIS
3 a.m., WTA: The Zhengzhou Open, Early Rounds, (TENNIS)
7 a.m., ATP: Pro Circuit Cary, Early Rounds, (TENNIS)
2 a.m., WTA: The Hana-cupid, Zhengzhou & Jiangxi Opens, Early Rounds, (TENNIS)
3 a.m., WTA: The Zhengzhou Open, Early Rounds, (TENNIS)
TRACK AND FIELD
11 a.m., U.S. vs. Europe, (NBCSN)
TALK SHOWS
6 a.m., “The Blitz” with Martin Houston, (102.9 FM)
7 a.m., “Inside the Locker Room with Wimp and Barry,” (102.9 FM)
9 a.m., “The Gary Harris Show,” (102.9 FM)
11 a.m., “Southern Fried Sports” with Travis Reier, (102.9 FM)
Noon, “The Jay Barker Show,” (102.9 FM)
2 p.m., “The Game” with Ryan Fowler, (102.9 FM)
2 p.m., “The Paul Finebaum Show,” (SEC, 94.5 FM)