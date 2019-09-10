SBDC 'Success with Internet Marketing'

PENSACOLA — The Florida Small Business Development Center at the University of West Florida offers the “Success with Internet Marketing” workshop from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Sept. 19 at Synovus, 125 W Romana St. in Pensacola.

The topic of the workshop is internet marketing as taught by Carson Wilber, Wilber Tech LLC and director of impact for a Pensacola nonprofit, INERTIA Education Programs Inc. Wilber has worked across the Emerald Coast doing everything from software design, web management, robotics and A.I. research. He is also an ambassador for the UWF Center for Cybersecurity.

This workshop will be broken into three parts. First is an internet marketing crash course. Second is a deep dive into social media that will also include a focus on search engine optimization and the importance of analytics. Last are the final thoughts on the topic as well as a brief Q&A session. Learn about how to take your business to the next level using the power of internet marketing. Pre-registration required at www.sbdc.uwf.edu and click on “Training & Events." Fee: $45. Former SBM participants may call 850-474-2528 to register for no fee.

Workshop focuses on starting new businesses

PENSACOLA — Have an idea for a business, but not sure where to start? Take the first step with the Florida SBDC’s “Starting a Business” workshop from 1 to 4 p.m. Sept. 12 at the Gulf Breeze Chamber of Commerce, 409 Gulf Breeze Parkway.

In this workshop, talk about business concepts and find answers to many of your questions: Is there a need for your product or service? Can you make money with your business idea? Is this business compatible with your goals? What rules, laws and licenses apply to your business?

Attendees will learn legal business structures, best management practices, funding options, basic marketing strategies, talk about how to write a business plan and the importance of financial statements. After attending, you will be assigned a Florida SBDC Business Consultant to get assistance (at no cost to you) in moving through the stages of your business venture.

Fee is $50. Pre-registration is required at www.sbdc.uwf.edu under “Training & Events." Students/employees of UWF, call to register for no fee at 850-474-2528.

Find your business' focus

PENSACOLA — Five other people in town do the same thing you do, so what makes people choose your business? It's the story you tell them. The Florida SBDC at UWF offers “Your Business, Your Story: Branding and Advertising” from noon to 3 p.m. Sept.13 at Florida SBDC, Synovus, 125 W Romana St., Pensacola.

In this workshop, get ideas on how to focus that story and build something bigger than your product or service. Once you have a brand, you have to tell people about it. Get information on advertising mediums and strategies without a sales pitch. Attendance fee is $50, includes lunch. Register online for the public at www.sbdc.uwf.edu and click on “Training & Events” and no fee for students and employees at 850-474-2528.