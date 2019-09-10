STUDENT NEWS

Troy University

Troy University is pleased to recognize students who completed the requirements for graduation during the summer semester and Term 5 of the 2018/2019 academic year. Included among them are:

•Kenneth Ford of Bagdad

•Destiny Hollis of Navarre

•Carygan Upton of Jay

•Kayla Wissing of Pace

Karissa Fry of Eglin AFB has been named to the Provost's List at Troy University for the summer semester/Term 5 of the 2018/2019 academic year.

University of Alabama

University of Alabama student Ethan Holt of Hurlburt Field, will participate in UA's Cooperative Education Program for fall 2019.